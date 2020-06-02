Patricia M. Mellen
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Mae (Googins) Mellen, 86, of Macungie, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Waltham, Massachusetts she was the daughter of the late Harold LeRoy and Loretta (Lattimer) Googins. Patricia was the widow of the late William Robert Thomas Mellen. She was a secretary for the New York Board of Education for many years. Survivors: Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Steve Karchin and husband Gary Kraut, Daniel Karchin and Richard Karchin; daughter, Debra Karchin; brother, Harold 'Roy' Googins and wife Marta; sister, Loretta Googins and granddaughter, Charlotte Karchin. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Nisky Hill Cemetery Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem PA 18017. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Mae (Googins) Mellen, please visit our floral store.

Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
