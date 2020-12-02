Patricia P. Kelleher, beloved wife of 55 years to Joseph E. Kelleher, Jr. of Wellesley. Loving mother to Joseph E. Kelleher, III (Margaret Kelleher) of Marshfield, MA, Robert P. Kelleher (Haihua Zhang) of Boston, and Elizabeth Kelleher Boonisar (Derek Boonisar) of Concord, MA. Cherished grandmother to Jack Kelleher and Peter Kelleher of Marshfield, and Caroline Boonisar and Christopher Boonisar of Concord. Dear sister to Theresa (Cass) Smith of Point Pleasant, NJ. Passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief illness. Pat graduated from Altoona Regional High School and Georgetown Visitation College. She moved to Wellesley in 1972 and became a volunteer at Hospice Good Shepherd, quickly rising to become Director of Volunteer Services. Pat showed her love of people by devoting her efforts to teaching. She joined Wellesley Baptist Christian Nursery School as a teaching assistant and ascended to Director of the School, a position she held for 15 years before retiring in 2002. Pat immersed herself in church and community activities, where she attracted many people who later became lifelong friends. Pat was active in multiple local prayer groups. She was well known and widely respected for her eminent kindness, wisdom, benevolence, and grace. She was an eternal optimist who recognized the goodness in everyone and everything. Pat is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Jane Parks, sister Mary Jane Scarlata, and brother Joseph Parks. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Good Shepherd Community Care 160 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com
. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.