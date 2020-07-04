Paul Charles Varisco, died on July 19, 2019, at his home in Carnelian Bay, California. He was 54.Paul was educated in the Needham public schools and spent many happy summers on Cape Cod. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, he made his home near Lake Tahoe, in California, where he founded PCV Painting, a well-regarded contracting firm. He was an avid skier and also enjoyed camping, hiking, and water sports, as well as making music with his friends His infectious good humor and kind generosity endeared him to all, and he was the social center of his world. On July 26, 2019, over 200 friends and family gathered on the banks of his beloved Truckee River to say goodbye. He is greatly missed. Paul, a devoted husband and father, is survived by his wife, Alissa Morganti, and his three children, Rocco Jayce, Serafina Raine, and Augustine Charles Varisco, of Carnelian Bay; his mother, Suzanne Varisco, of Apple Valley, Minn.; his sister, Mary Seidner, of Old Lyme, Conn.; and his sister, Susan Varisco, and brother-in-law, Robert Levy, of Montclair, N.J.. He was preceded in death by his father, Dominic Charles Varisco, in 2010. Contributions in his memory will be welcomed by the Parkinsons Foundation (www.parkinsonfoundation.org
). Requiescat in Pace.