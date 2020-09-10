Pauline E. Betty Canning (Farr), lifelong resident of Needham passed suddenly at home at 89 years of age on August 26, 2020. Betty was born on August 13, 1931 to Gordon and Hazel Farr in Somerville, moving to a house her father built on Ellicott St in Needham not long after. She graduated in the Needham Class of 1949, and attended classes at Wentworth College in Boston. Beloved wife of 55 years to Richard C. Dick Canning, they were married in 1955. Dick passed away in April of 2011 following a short illness. Betty and Dick raised their children in Needham and summered in South Dennis at her parents summer home for many years. After raising her children at home and prior to retirement she worked in the Needham School system, Calverts Clothing store, and at PBS Building Systems in the center of town. Lately, she was happiest just spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. Betty was a loving mother, mother in law and grandmother, survived by her son Mark and his wife Statia (Ryan) and their three children Stephen, Michael and Ryan of Shrewsbury, Scott and his wife Susan (Lloyd) of Norwood. Pre-dece ased by her third son Bill and survived by his wife Gina (Varitim idis) and their two children Alexa and Nicholas of Norfolk. Sister to a younger brother, William G. Farr and his wife Marilyn of South Carolina. A memorial and Commitment service will be held outside at the Memorial Garden of Christ Episcopal Church 1132 Highland Ave Needham on Saturday September 26th at 10 AM. A private ceremony will occur at the South Dennis Cemetery on Cape Cod following this service. Due to Covid restrictions the services will be private for her family and by invitation for those able to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in Bettys name may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston MA 02116, or a local shelter of your choosing. To share a memory of Betty, or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
