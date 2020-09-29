Pauline (Ferrari) Richal, 96, a long-time resident of Needham passed away on September 24, 2020 at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice House in Needham. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert G. Richal. She is survived by her daughters Paula Richal of Needham and Judy Richal of Walpole. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth Wright of Walpole and Jessica O'Reilly and her husband Brendan of Foxboro and great grandmother of Drew. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She worked at Calvert's Department Store in Needham for 14 years. She enjoyed cooking for and spending time with family and friends. A private service was held at Eaton Funeral Home in Needham on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Donations in memory of Pauline Richal may be made to the American Heart Association
