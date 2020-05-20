|
Phyllis L (Bergstrom) Hutchins Of Southbridge, Massachusetts, a former long-time resident of Needham, Massachusetts, passed on Tuesday May 5th 2020. She was preceded by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert H Hutchins, in 2008, and leaves her four children, Susan H. Detwiler and companion John Jacobs of Southbridge, Jeffrey D. Hutchins and his wife Karen of Medfield, Paul D. Hutchins and his wife Sheila of Brockton and Charles D. Hutchins and his wife Iana of Fall River. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Dorothy L. Hutchins of Montana, two grandsons, five granddaughters, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who cherished her. Phyllis grew up in Waukegan, Illinois, graduating from Waukegan High School in 1943, and then attending Blackburn College in Illinois, earning her degree in 1945. She worked for Anchor Coupling and Ekstrand & Shad Architects prior to her marriage in 1950. She was a member of The Mother Church in Boston, First Church of Christ, Scientist in Libertyville, Illinois, and active in Girl Scouts as a Leader, later taking on additional roles in the local scouting field. Phyllis was self-motivated, becoming an Avon representative, and, prior to moving to Needham, working for Shaper Insurance Agency. Relocating with her husband and children to Needham in 1966, she became a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Needham. Over the years she worked at Sjoquist Insurance Agency, The Christian Science Center in Boston, and The Chestnut Hill Benevolent Association. She was also a president of the New Century Club, which held fundraisers to give scholarships to Needham High School graduates. Phyllis was very much a social person, and loved to host family get-togethers, visit her friends and neighbors, and have family members visit whenever they could. She particularly enjoyed preparing treasure hunts, quizzes and games for her grand-children to play, making up clues and rhymes. Although Phyllis had traveled to Europe, she was much happier being at the Cape for vacations than going anywhere else. Though not a fan of computers, she did become very attached to her cell phone in the past eight years, as she loved to talk and exchange news. She liked being able to leave home and still be able to call friends and family and receive calls. Over the years, Phyllis donated generously to a variety of charitable organizations. Please follow her example and make a donation to a favourite charity in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held at a later time to be determined. To share a memory of Phyllis, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from May 20 to May 27, 2020