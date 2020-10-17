Priscilla C. (McIntosh) Michie, a longtime resident of Needham, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was 98 years old. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frieda (Kimmel) McIntosh. Priscilla grew up in West Roxbury and moved to Needham in 1950. She worked as a payroll clerk for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Priscilla was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Needham. She enjoyed spending time at the Needham Senior Center with her crocheting group. The beloved wife of the late John Michie Jr., Priscilla is survived by her cousins Donna Morrow of Arizona, Ann Meotti of Colorado and Barbara Hargan of Florida. She is also survived by her dear friend Ruth Wegner as well as many other family members. A private graveside service will be held at Needham Cemetery. To share a memory of Priscilla, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com
.