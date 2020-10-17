1/1
Priscilla C. Michie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla C. (McIntosh) Michie, a longtime resident of Needham, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was 98 years old. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frieda (Kimmel) McIntosh. Priscilla grew up in West Roxbury and moved to Needham in 1950. She worked as a payroll clerk for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Priscilla was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Needham. She enjoyed spending time at the Needham Senior Center with her crocheting group. The beloved wife of the late John Michie Jr., Priscilla is survived by her cousins Donna Morrow of Arizona, Ann Meotti of Colorado and Barbara Hargan of Florida. She is also survived by her dear friend Ruth Wegner as well as many other family members. A private graveside service will be held at Needham Cemetery. To share a memory of Priscilla, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eaton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Priscilla was our neighbor for 10 years! She was so the sweetest most kind soul! I miss watching her gardening and bringing her dinner over to her now and again. My children remember her fondly and when I told them the news they said she was the nicest lady ever!! Rest In Peace sweet Priscilla!
McGrath Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved