Renate Maluck-Sweeney formerly known as Renate M.Millward, 82 passed away peacefully May 19, 2020. Renate was a long-time resident of Needham. She founded ACRES, a real estate firm in Wellesley and was a past President of the Newton/Needham Chamber of Commerce. She is survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and will be missed dearly by her family.



