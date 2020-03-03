|
|
Richard "Cal" Callanan age 64 of Needham, MA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a 1.5 year battle with Non Hodgkin's T-cell Lymphoma. Beloved husband of 36 years to Paula Rice Callanan. Devoted father of Sarah K. Callanan of Boston and J. Charles Callanan of Charlotte, NC. Son of Marie Callanan and the late John W. Callanan. Brother of Gail Sebet (Bill) of Westwood, Lynne Greeley (Kevin) of Norwood, and the late John W. Callanan, Jr. (Joan) of Franklin and cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. David C. Fisher and Melissa Houston, RN at DFCI and Dr. Salvia Jain at BIDMC. A graduate of Roxbury Latin and Amherst College and a former Account Executive at KCI. Avid golfer and member of Needham Golf Club. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Needham Golf Club from 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Rich's name to The Roxbury Latin School at 101 St Theresa Ave, West Roxbury, MA 02132 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dana 2C005, Attn: Katie Kupferberg, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Cal, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020