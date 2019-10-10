|
Robert A. Sylvain, of Alexandria, Virginia, formerly of Needham, Oct. 3. Beloved husband of the late Irene M. (Kiley) Sylvain. Devoted father of Robert M. Sylvain of Chestnut Hill, Mary Pedini and her husband David of Midlothian, Virginia, Joan S. Baughan and her husband David of Alexandria, Virginia, and the late John E. Sylvain. Grandfather of Sabina Furbee, Jaclyn Pedini, Danielle Pafe, Zachary Pedini and David Baughan. Great-grandfather of Emerson Furbee. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Saturday, October 12 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Needham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, October 11, from 4-7 PM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetary, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's memory to Sparhawk Academy, 376 Orchard St., Millis, MA 02054. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019