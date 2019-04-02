|
|
Robert B. Craig of Norwood, formerly of Needham, passed away at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 87 years old. Mr. Craig received both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He worked for Raytheon and GTE Sylvania. Bob was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians-Order of Merlin. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Knox) Craig and father of the late Linda M. Courtemanche and her surviving husband Steven R. Courtemanche of Royersford PA. He is also survived by his grandson Robert S. Courtemanche of Royersford PA. A Memorial Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Unit 6, Waltham MA 02451. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Bob, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019