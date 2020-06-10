Robert Charles "Stras" Straskulic of Wellesley Hills passed away on June 6th, 2020 in Naples, FL at the age of 73. Born in Scranton, PA, he is preceded in death by his parents Madelyn (Daskievige) Straskulic and Charles Straskulic. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Mary Ellen (Cooney) Straskulic, and their four children Robyn Moore and her husband Randle of TX, Amy Tedesco and her husband Chris of NJ, Abby Straskulic of MA, and Robert Straskulic and his wife Samantha both Captains in the US Army serving in Germany. He has four grandchildren Thomas and Quinn Moore, and Jack and Ryan Tedesco. Bob received his BS and an MBA from Columbia University. He then joined the Gillette Company in the early 70s in their financial division and enjoyed a 34 year career with the company that included assignments in Brazil, Spain, and Germany. He retired in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Finance in the International Division. Upon retirement Bob received a Masters in Theological Studies from Boston College. He was very active in St. Johns Church and the Weston Road Garden Club. Funeral services with covid-19 guidelines will be as follows: Visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Tuesday, June 16 from 4-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills, Wednesday, June 17 at 10am. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Bobs memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.