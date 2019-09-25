|
Robert E. Petrie, of Needham passed away on Sept 24, 2019. He was 93. Bob was born in Arlington and was a graduate for Newton High School. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WW II and then worked for over 30 years for the New England Telephone Co. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Anita (Bennett) Petrie, the loving father of Gary and his wife Cathy and Richard and his wife Lisa all of Needham and Grandpa of Emily, Robert and Mollie. He was also brother of the late Phyllis Smith. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend his funeral service on Sat Sept 28 at 10 AM in the Carter Memorial United Methodist Church 800 Highland Ave Needham followed by interment with US Army Military Honors at Newton Cemetery. Visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home 1351 Highland Ave Needham on Fri 4-7 PM. A donation in lieu of flowers in memory of Bob, to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St. Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Bob, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019