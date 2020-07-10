Robert (Bob) Hobbs Traylor, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 in Needham, MA. He lived in Wellesley for sixty-six years before moving to North Hill with his wife Priscilla (Bunny) in 2001. Bob recently celebrated his 95th birthday with virtual congratulatory wishes from his four children and spouses, eight grandchildren and spouses and eight great grandchildren participating via a video from North and South America. Bob was a partner at Paine Webber in Boston. He was also a business partner with Dana Danforth (and Associates) in Wellesley where he was an innovator in the marketing of securities, following in the footsteps of his father three decades earlier. Bob was born in Denver, the third of six children to Margaret Hobbs and Mahon Edward Traylor. The family moved to Wellesley in 1935. Tragically, his father died suddenly when Bob was 14 - a loss forever cementing his incredible love of and commitment to family that stood as a constant throughout his life. Bob attended Phillips (Andover) Academy where he was a baseball teammate of George H. W. Bush. Bob loved his summers at Camp Lanakila in VT where he led the boating department at age 17. He served in the Army from 1943 - 1946 specializing in radio, signals and radar. After being honorably discharged, Bob attended Yale University, graduating in 1950. A highlight at Yale was touring postwar Europe with the Spizzwinks, an all male acapella group. That same year he married Bunny (Priscilla Munroe), the love of his life, and began working at Paine Webber. He retired from UBS in 1995, having worked for Paine Webber/UBS his entire career. Bob was predeceased by Bunny, his loving wife of 60 years, in 2011. He gave Bunny tremendous credit for his success in business and life. Bob is survived by his sister, Carol Henderson of Boston and Vero Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward and David and sisters Margaret Mackay and Rusty Freeman. He is also survived by his son Robert Jr. and wife Cheryl of Jupiter, FL, daughters Ginger Ishkanian and husband Mark of Moultonborough, NH, Susan Traylor and partner Michael McCarty of Nederland, CO and Nancy Read and husband Robert Slap of Center Sandwich, NH and Danville, CA along with eight devoted grandchildren and their spouses and eight great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Bob was an accomplished tennis player, skier and sailor. He was a recreational runner, swimmer, cyclist and golfer (the later sport one he tolerated). He and Bunny were part-time residents of Moultonborough, NH where they enjoyed five decades of recreation with their family and many friends on Lake Winnipesaukee and on the ski slopes. After Bunnys passing Bob continued to enjoy many great times the lake, including a very special visit during the last few days of his life. Bob was a long time member of the 76 Club in Boston, the Wellesley Country Club, the Dedham DREGS and the Arlberg Ski Club in Winter Park, CO. He was a photographer and captured many scenes from his travels. An avid bridge player while residing at North Hill, Bob regularly won tournaments with his many partners. He was such a model of physical activity that North Hill featured him on promotional materials in their pool, a source of constant ribbing by his friends and family. A blow-up of the pool photo mysteriously appeared on his apartment door one day and never came down. Bob was an all around great guy who was forever appreciative of life. His adventuresome spirit, inquisitiveness, modest generosity, great sense of humor, enthusiasm for physical activity and unwavering support and enjoyment of his large family and friends were the hallmarks of a life well-lived. His family is grateful to the entire North Hill staff for their excellent care of Bob, especially during his last months in quarantine. Bob greatest joy during quarantine was interacting with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren (including singing to babies) over daily Facetime visits. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories of Bob or condolences can be left at: gfdoherty.com
. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.