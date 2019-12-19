|
Robert J. Baker, 70, of Manchester, NH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Boston on June 4, 1949 and was the son of the late Leonard and Frances (Merriam) Baker. Robert lived in Needham for many years and spent the last twenty in Manchester, NH. In his spare time, he dabbled in light carpentry and liked to go fresh water fishing especially with his son when he was younger. Robert is survived by his son, Sean Baker and his wife, Seanna; two granddaughters, Aine and Caera Baker all of Plymouth and a brother, Thomas Baker of Manchester, NH. At the request of Mr. Bakers family there will be no services. To view Roberts online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019