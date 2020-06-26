Robert James "Bobby" Delock 55, was born July 13, 1964. He passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Milton. Bob was the son of Ivan "Ike" and Glenna Delock. Brother to Larry and Leslie Delock. Bob was a lifelong Needham resident. Owner of R&R Auto Body and Towing. Bob was known for his passion for antiquities and restoration. He was known by everyone, loved by many. His luminous smile and cheerful disposition will be greatly missed. A luncheon celebrating Bobs life was held. To share a memory of Bob, please visit www.eaton funeralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.