|
|
Robert L. Bob Goodman of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Needham on Saturday, August 17, 2019. For 59 years, he was the beloved husband of Sally (Wiener) Goodman. Loving father of David & Aga Goodman of Wayland, Jennifer & Bill Zola of Boston and Andrew & Lisa Goodman of Wayland. Adored grandfather of Michael and Joshua Goodman, Caroline and Abigail Zola and Kate and James Jamie Goodman. Dear brother of Esther Levensohn of FL and the late Marion Goodman. Services at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, 02494 on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00am. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery, 80 Commonwealth Rd., Wayland. Memorial observance following the burial through 8pm and continuing Thursday from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at his late residence. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Shalom or Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. For thirty years, Bob was a beloved and dedicated English teacher and administrator in the Needham School system. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019