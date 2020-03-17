|
Robert Manton Bob Baszner, 73, Kokomo, went home to be with Jesus at 4:23 pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born December 31, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of the late Raymond Walsh & Esther (Manton) Baszner. On October 20, 1973, in Syracuse, New York, he married Arlinda Powers, and she survives. Bob and his family moved to Needham, Massachusetts when he was 3 years old. He attended Boston University and New York State University at Oswego where he received his professional studies degree in business and economics. Bob was employed with LTX Corp, where he was an automotive product manager worldwide, and started a branch of LTX in Kokomo in 1985. He also worked for Analog Devices. Bob then started his own company, Technology Plus in Kokomo. He was a woodworker and enjoyed playing golf at Kokomo Country Club and around the world. Bob attended St. Lukes United Methodist Church with his family. Along with his wife of 46 years, Arlinda, Bob is survived by his children, Robert Baszner Jr., Kokomo, Adam (Stephanie) Baszner, North Carolina, and Meredith (Stephen) Kitts, Galveston; grandsons, Tre and Jake Kitts; nephew, Jordan (Katie) Baszner; and great-nieces, Zoe and Cora. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond Baszner. A memorial service was held at 6:00 pm Thursday March 12, 2020, at St. Lukes United Methodist Church, 700 Southway Blvd, East, Kokomo. Friends were invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Thursday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020