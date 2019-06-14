|
Roger Parry Miller passed away peacefully in hospice care on March 9, 2019 in St. Petersburg FL., the only child of Leslie Alden Miller and Elizabeth Parry Miller. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Prudence Miller to whom he was married for 43 years. Roger graduated from Needham High School in 1957 and from Babson College in 1962. During his undergraduate years he and a classmate are credited with restoring the men's ice hockey program to varsity status after it had spent multiple seasons in the late 1950's as a club sport. In 1962 he won The Student Business of The Year Award. Upon graduation, he was a sales representative for William Carter Company and Healthtex. Being the entrepreneur that he was, he started a pool plastering business in Arlington TX that became very successful. He then opened two restaurants in Port Aransas, TX: The Quarter Deck and The Waterfront. Also in TX, Roger owned a farm where he bred, raised, and trained greyhounds. He raced them in TX and FL. Later he and Prudy moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he opened a women's clothing store, B-Gauze, and a pool company, StaKtear Pools. In the past few years Roger and Pru's love of the ocean led them to St. Petersburg, Fl. Roger's favorite pastime was playing golf and he maintained a single digit handicap for many years. He belonged to golf clubs in PA, TX, AZ, and FL. Those who knew Roger cherished his loyalty and friendship. On the golf course, out on the ocean, or relaxing in the company of friends, Roger could make us laugh and enjoy the moment. He was truly a wonderful person to be around, and have as a friend. He will be missed.
Published in The Needham Times from June 14 to June 21, 2019