Roland R. Ricciardelli, a lifelong Needham resident, passed away on May 10, 2019 at the Tippett Hospice House in Needham. He was 88. Roland served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for his familys business, A. Ricciardelli & Sons Plastering for several years and started his own company, Excel Building Systems. He was the husband of the late Anne C. (Nugent) Ricciardelli and is survived by his children Kevin and his wife Lauree of Millis, Glenn and his wife Karin of Medfield, Gary of Needham, Karla and her husband Gerard Quinn Jr of Norfolk and 12 grandchildren. Service are private. Arrangements by Eaton Funeral Home Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 14 to May 21, 2019
