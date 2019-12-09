|
Ronald F. Walsh, of Wellesley and New Silver Beach, passed on December 5, 2019. Husband of Carol C. (Curtin) Walsh. Devoted father of Michael C. Walsh and his wife Rebecca of Andover, N.H., Susan W. Galvin and her husband John of Needham, Sarah W. Maxwell and her husband John of Wellesley. Loving grandfather of Jack, Reilly, Ronan, Sean, and Patrick. Son of the late Alfred and Catherine (Kiley) Walsh. Brother of the late Marie Ezekiel. Ron was a graduate of Boston College Class of 1960, where he played varsity hockey. He was a longtime coach for Wellesley Youth Sports. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, (Rte. 16) Wellesley, Friday, December 13th at noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ron's memory to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776 or to a . For online guest book, visit gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019