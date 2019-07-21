Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa M. Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa M. Lombardo Obituary
Rosa Maria (Calvi) Lombardo, Of New- ton, died on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Lombardo. Devoted mother of Maria Trifiletti and her husband Robert of Newton, George Lombardo of Newton, Gina Bazzari and her husband Jimmi of Wellesley, Michael Lombardo and his wife Diane of Needham, and the late Antonio and Rita Lombardo. Grandmother of Lisa, Anthony, Catherine, John, Daniel, Laura, Nicholas, Luke, and Stephen. Great-grandmother of Pierce, Cole, and Caroline. Sister of Salvatore Calvi of Jamaica Plain, and the late Joseph and Vincent Calvi. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St.,(Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Sunday, July 21 from 4-8pm. Funeral procession from the funeral home Monday, July 22 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Pauls Church, Wellesley at 10am. Parking available in rear. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosas memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, memorializing #11693917. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from July 21 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now