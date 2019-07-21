|
|
Rosa Maria (Calvi) Lombardo, Of New- ton, died on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Lombardo. Devoted mother of Maria Trifiletti and her husband Robert of Newton, George Lombardo of Newton, Gina Bazzari and her husband Jimmi of Wellesley, Michael Lombardo and his wife Diane of Needham, and the late Antonio and Rita Lombardo. Grandmother of Lisa, Anthony, Catherine, John, Daniel, Laura, Nicholas, Luke, and Stephen. Great-grandmother of Pierce, Cole, and Caroline. Sister of Salvatore Calvi of Jamaica Plain, and the late Joseph and Vincent Calvi. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St.,(Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Sunday, July 21 from 4-8pm. Funeral procession from the funeral home Monday, July 22 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Pauls Church, Wellesley at 10am. Parking available in rear. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosas memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, memorializing #11693917. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from July 21 to July 28, 2019