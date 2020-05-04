Home

Royal W. McIntosh

Royal William McIntosh passed Apr. 29, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center, Boston. Formerly of Needham, he was born in Needham, June 15, 1948. He is one of six children born to Allan D. and Ada M. McIntosh of Needham, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest sister, Norma M. Chalmers. He is survived by three daughters, Paula, Gretchen and Kristen; two brothers Allan (Ted) McIntosh of Foxboro and Robert (Bob) McIntosh of Millis; two sisters, Susan Roberts of Lynchburg, VA and Gay Jackson of Franklin. Roy was a resident of Laurel Ridge Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, Jamaica Plain, MA. He succumbed to the Covid-19 virus. Private interment at the Needham Cemetery as available.
Published in The Needham Times from May 4 to May 11, 2020
