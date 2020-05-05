|
|
Ruth Pollard Fichenberg passed away April 12, 2020, at the age of 94 from complications of Covid -19. She was a resident of North Hill in Needham, MA. Ruth was raised in upstate New York around family owned farms where she developed a deep love of family, animals, and the beauty of the land. She graduated from Chenango Forks High School and went on to study Dental Hygiene at the University of Rochester. She worked as a Dental Hygienist for many years and met her husband in her first year of working when he came into the dental office. She and her husband, Robert G. Fichenberg, were married for 58 years before his death in 2005. They lived in Binghamton, NY, Albany, NY, and in Alexandria, VA, where she became involved with historic Old Town and served as a docent at Carlyle House. Dressed in her historical clothing she was featured on the cover of many Alexandria tourist brochures. Ruth was happiest turning a house into a home, being with family, cooking, and turning a piece of land into a beautiful garden. She is survived by her daughter Ann and her husband John Lovett of Needham; her daughter Katherine and her husband Gaspare Bono of Potomac, MD ; her five grandchildren: Jonathan Lovett and his wife Caroline Lovett, Kristen Lovett and her fiance Stephen Terpstra, Michael Bono and his wife Amy Bono, Melissa Bono and Mark Bono; and 5 Great Grandchildren: Dakoda and Ryley Lawrence, Madelyn and Raegan Lovett, and Ivie Bono. She was predeceased by Great Grandson Gage Terpstra in 2019. Ruth was buried in Oxford, NY next to her husband and extended family and in the land she loved so much. She is home.
Published in The Needham Times from May 5 to May 12, 2020