Sara Tayebi, 83 of Brookline, Ma., passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 from kidney disease. She was born in Iran, the daughter of the late Mohamad-Taghi and Fatima Tayebi. Sara held a masters degree in Midwifery from Heidelberg University in Germany, at a time when women did not pursue higher education. Sara embodied the American dream; fiercely independent, with a bright optimistic outlook on life, and an empathetic and compassionate attitude towards others. In mid-life she left Iran,alone with her three young children, and built a new life and brighter future for herself and her children. Sara created and operated a beauty salon, LNS Skin Care Clinique in Needham. Sara was devoted to her family, children and grandchildren. Sara is survived by her son Farhad, his wife Mary and their two children Eric, and Brian; her daughter Fariba, her husband Brent and their two sons Kevin and Douglas; her daughter Farisa, her husband Andrew, and their daughter Jasmine. She is also survived by her remaining brother Mehdi and his wife Homa, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sara will be dearly missed and will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be scheduled for June 2020. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the New England Center for Children, 33 Turnpike Road, Southborough, Mass 01772. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.cagemills funeraldirectors.com
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020