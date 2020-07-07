1/1
Sarah Kate Margolis
Sarah Kate Margolis passed away suddenly at the age of 43 after a long battle with depression on June 29, 2020. Cherished daughter of Margie (Morris) and Dr. Jerry Margolis of Needham. Granddaughter of the late Evelyn (Phair) and George Lewis Morris and the late Ida (Chiet) and John Margolis. Beloved sister of Elizabeth Cawley and her husband Joseph of Canton, and Michael Margolis and his wife Emily of Needham. Fun-loving Auntie Sarah to Jack, Sophie, Emma and Teddy. Adored niece of Evelyn Morris and Kathleen Churchill and her late husband William Churchill (Uncle Boo) of Revere and Phillip Margolis of Swampscott. Special cousin of Billy Churchill and his family and the late Bridget Churchill. Sarah was an accomplished woman. She attended Broadmeadow Elementary School, Pollard Middle School, and was a member of the National Honor Society at Needham High School. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College and earned a Paralegal Certificate from Northeastern University. Sarah worked at several Boston non-profits and law firms. Throughout her life, Sarah excelled. She spent glorious summers at Needham Pool and Racquet Club and was club champion for her powerful butterfly stroke. She created and choreographed the annual synchronized swimming show for many years at the Club. Sarah majored in French at Wellesley College, spent her junior year abroad in Avignon, France and travelled throughout Europe. Fluent in French and an enthusiast of French cinema, loyal reader of Vogue and a Madonna devotee, Sarah loved art, running, fashion, Howard Stern and Conan OBrien. Sarah encompassed the true essence of style, grace, humor, sensitivity and beauty. Sarah adored her nieces and nephews and taught them songs, dance moves, and Go Fish. Above all, Sarah steadfastly loved her family and the love was returned immeasurably. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Avenue, Needham, MA 02494, www. needhamcommunitycouncil. org (select tribute donation). Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in The Needham Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
13 entries
July 6, 2020
There are no words to express our thoughts and heartfelt sorrow. We will always remember her as the pretty, sweet little cousin who had us always laughing. Prayers and love to the family...
Bruce and Kathy Rubin
July 6, 2020
I am so sad to hear about Sarah and so sorry for your loss. Although we didnt keep in touch after high school, I will always remember Sarah as one of the nicest people Ive known, and I will fondly remember the summers at NPRC. You are all in my thoughts.
Alissa Imbracsio
Classmate
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Sarah was such a sweet girl/ I have such fond memories of her at Broadmeadow. Sleepover birthday parties, field trips, and classes with her. She was so bright, and always helpful. She will be missed by so many
Karen Frascatore
July 5, 2020
Margie,
My deepest condolences to you and your family with the loss of your cherished daughter. May the special memories of her live eternally for you all.
Debbie Katsiroubas
Friend
July 5, 2020
Dear Margolis Family,

My heart hurts and I offer my deepest condolences for the loss of your beloved daughter and sister.

Sarah was a kind soul, a lovely person who lit up my life, especially, with belly laughs, sarcasm and her beautiful smile.

My heart is heavy knowing the world lost this caring, authentic person who was always well-intentioned.

I will miss Sarah, and I am sending many prayers.
DAPHNE NOLAN
Friend
July 5, 2020
To the dear Margolis,

I offer my deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved daughter and sister, Sarah.

Sarah was one of the most authentic, humorous and lovely people I have ever known. She had a smile and personality that could light up the room. All my memories involve her initiating gut-wrenching belly laughs.

My heart is heavy. Know that I loved her as a friend - a kind, intelligent, giving person, who always had the best intentions.
Daphne Nolan
Friend
July 5, 2020
There are no words except to say that my heart aches for all of you and your families
Betty Ann Scanlon
July 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of your family's loss...such a sad day
Debbie Winnick
July 5, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of this great loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. You are all in our prayers. All our love...The Segaloff Family
Bernie Segaloff
July 5, 2020
Dear Jerry and Margie,
We are so sorry.
Our hearts, thoughts and love are with you.
Randi and Jay
Randi Dorn
July 5, 2020
Mike, Emily and family - I am so sorry about Sarahs passing. I remember her very fondly from high school - warm, lovely, smart, and a kind smile always. Sending my condolences to you. xo, Karen Carp Lennon
Karen Carp Lennon
Friend
July 5, 2020
May you rest in peace Sarah.
So very sorry for your loss.
July 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Sarah was a sweet, lovely woman. She will always remain in our mind as that softspoken, kind girl who loved helping others.also,great help with the little at the pool.
Please know our family is so very sorry for the loss of such a beautiful, thoughtful woman. Rest in peace sweet Sarah.
Mary Ann and Ted Pierce
