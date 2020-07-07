To the dear Margolis,



I offer my deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved daughter and sister, Sarah.



Sarah was one of the most authentic, humorous and lovely people I have ever known. She had a smile and personality that could light up the room. All my memories involve her initiating gut-wrenching belly laughs.



My heart is heavy. Know that I loved her as a friend - a kind, intelligent, giving person, who always had the best intentions.

Daphne Nolan

Friend