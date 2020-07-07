Sarah Kate Margolis passed away suddenly at the age of 43 after a long battle with depression on June 29, 2020. Cherished daughter of Margie (Morris) and Dr. Jerry Margolis of Needham. Granddaughter of the late Evelyn (Phair) and George Lewis Morris and the late Ida (Chiet) and John Margolis. Beloved sister of Elizabeth Cawley and her husband Joseph of Canton, and Michael Margolis and his wife Emily of Needham. Fun-loving Auntie Sarah to Jack, Sophie, Emma and Teddy. Adored niece of Evelyn Morris and Kathleen Churchill and her late husband William Churchill (Uncle Boo) of Revere and Phillip Margolis of Swampscott. Special cousin of Billy Churchill and his family and the late Bridget Churchill. Sarah was an accomplished woman. She attended Broadmeadow Elementary School, Pollard Middle School, and was a member of the National Honor Society at Needham High School. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College and earned a Paralegal Certificate from Northeastern University. Sarah worked at several Boston non-profits and law firms. Throughout her life, Sarah excelled. She spent glorious summers at Needham Pool and Racquet Club and was club champion for her powerful butterfly stroke. She created and choreographed the annual synchronized swimming show for many years at the Club. Sarah majored in French at Wellesley College, spent her junior year abroad in Avignon, France and travelled throughout Europe. Fluent in French and an enthusiast of French cinema, loyal reader of Vogue and a Madonna devotee, Sarah loved art, running, fashion, Howard Stern and Conan OBrien. Sarah encompassed the true essence of style, grace, humor, sensitivity and beauty. Sarah adored her nieces and nephews and taught them songs, dance moves, and Go Fish. Above all, Sarah steadfastly loved her family and the love was returned immeasurably. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Avenue, Needham, MA 02494, www. needhamcommunitycouncil. org (select tribute donation). Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com