Saul Goldstein 86, of Newton, formerly of Needham, died on April 9, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He will be greatly missed by his children, Sabra Sherry and her husband Steven, and Eric Goldstein and his wife Amy, all of Needham; and his five grandchildren, Alex and Ariel Sherry, and Max, Andrew, and Daniel Goldstein. Audrey (Gordon) Goldstein, his beloved wife of 51 years, predeceased him in 2005. He leaves behind his sister Ann Chapnik of Newton. Saul was a hardworking, quiet, courteous man with a quick wit, who charmed people with his dry sense of humor, his beautiful smile, and his mischievous wink. Born in Malden, MA, in January 1934, he was the son of the late Manuel (Manny) and Esther (Berson) Goldstein. He was raised in Everett, where he graduated from Everett High School in 1951, along with his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Audrey. They married in 1953, a few months after Saul enlisted in the US Air Force. He served in Korea before being honorably discharged in 1957. After graduating from Lowell Technological Institute in 1961 with a degree in electrical engineering, Saul was one of the engineers who designed the checkout system for the Atlas missile. He also worked on cameras used aboard the Apollo spacecraft. Saul left engineering and was self-employed for many years as a talented contractor and entrepreneur before finding his true passion-computers. He worked for Sears, where he was twice named the top computer salesman in the country. He lived in Marblehead for 19 years and in Salem for 10 before moving to Needham in 1996 to be close to his children and their families, to whom he was devoted. For the past few years, Saul was a beloved member of the community at The Falls at Cordingly Dam in Newton. His family would like to thank the staff who cared for him there and extends their deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to his private aides, Jannet, John, Ilda, Nila, and William. Due to social distancing, services and memorial week will be private. If desired, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sauls memory to the American Parkinsons Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org). For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com . Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020