|
|
Susan J. Tedoldi, 59, of Whitman, formerly of Needham, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Susan was raised in Needham and was a graduate of Needham High School. She worked most recently as a cashier for Panera Bread in Brockton and prior had been a longtime cashier at Sudbury Farms in Needham. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family. She was very proud of her sons and grandsons. Susan was a very loving, caring and generous woman. She was the loving mother of James Parker and his wife Julianne of Pembroke and Mark DiFiore of Brighton. Susan was the dear grandmother of Cameron and Brayden Parker. Daughter of the late William and Betsy (McCurran) Tedoldi, she is also survived by her siblings; Jay Tedoldi, Michael Tedoldi and Kate Tedoldi as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Thursday November 21st from 4-7p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Joseph Church 1362 Highland Ave, Needham, on Friday November 22nd at 10 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susans name may be made to a . To share a memory of Susan please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019