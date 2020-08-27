Suzanne Stoltmann-Dorsey 86, of Wellesley, MA passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 after a short illness. She leaves behind five of her eight children | Ellen Bond and her husband, Gerald of Auburn, Frank Stoltmann and his wife, Leslie of Raleigh, NC, Christo Z Free-Stoltmann and his wife, Cheryl of Everett, WA, Nan Stoltmann of Quantico, VA and Matthew Stoltmann, with whom she lived. She leaves 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, whom she adored. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, other extended family, close friends and many caring neighbors. Suzanne was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Henry F. Stoltmann, and second husband, Dr. Joseph Dorsey. She was also predeceased by her daughter Paula Hand, sons Andrew Stoltmann and Gregory Stoltmann, and grandchildren Stephen Briggs and Kathryn Stoltmann. Suzanne was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of Joseph B. and Esther (Hoch) Flanagan. She graduated from Manhattanville College in 1955, where her yearbook stated: Her capacity for action leaves us breathless but respectful, for no one could help admiring such attentiveness to those in need. Those words would continue to describe Suzannes lifelong affirmation of the importance of giving of herself to help others in need. Suzanne and Henry opened their hearts and their home to adopt all eight of their children. While raising her large family, Suzanne continued to stay active in community services. She served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Boston Catholic Television Center, and also served as President of the Renaissance League, an organization founded to support unwed mothers. Suzanne was a volunteer with Hospice Care of Massachusetts for 25 years, where she assisted and befriended caregivers, many kept as lifelong friends. Her contributions as an alumnus of Manhattanville College as class secretary for many years, a two-year term member of the Alumni Board and treasurer of the Boston Club, earned Suzanne their Distinguished Alumni Award in 1995. Formal education was of paramount importance to Suzanne and she made sure that her eight children had every opportunity to advance their learning in the environment most suited to each of them. She encouraged and supported her grandchildrens education with the same enthusiasm. Suzanne was a lover of dogs, especially beagles, and cared for many over the years. Large family get-togethers were important to Suzanne, and her family will forever cherish memories of vacations that she and Henry would host on Cape Cod and in Waterville Valley, NH. Suzanne was an active member of the Wellesley Country Club and she was proud to reach her 50 years of membership milestone in 2019. Suzannes family is forever grateful for the gentle and loving care that she received at the Stanley Tippett Hospice Home in Needham, MA. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) on Thursday, August 27, from 3-5pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Church, Wellesley on Friday, August 28, at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for an organization near and dear to Suzannes heart, the Cor Unum Meal Center, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843, or at www.corunummealcenter.org
. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com
. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.