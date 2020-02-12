|
Rev. Taylor E. Roth of Newton formerly of Needham, Dedham, and Wellesley, suddenly, February 8, 2020. Taylor Roth was born in Chicago, Illinois, on the kitchen table of the family home, on September 21, 1928. He was the 6th and youngest child of Helen and Ezra Roth. His next eldest sibling, sister Mildred, witnessed his birth through the window, when she ran home from school. He was a hard working, industrious young boy, rising in the dark each morning to complete a paper route in his town to over 60 homes by bicycle before school. Both studious and serious, Taylors extra-curricular pursuits included swimming competitively on the high school swim team and participating in the senior play. He spent his summers as a life guard at Green Lake Camp in Green Lake, Wisconsin. He graduated from Denison University where he studied psychology and was a member of Tau Beta Beta Fraternity. To earn his tuition, he served tables in the college dining hall, and he acted as treasurer for his fraternity which provided him with free board. Summers he delivered ice, carrying the 50-100 pound blocks sometimes up to third floor kitchens and ice boxes. He attributed this job to his chronic knee and elbow pain. Upon graduating from Denison University in Ohio, he came to Massachusetts to attend Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Center. Here, he thrived in his studies and the intellectual and theological climate. As a student, he served as an assistant minister to The First Baptist Church in Boston. There, he met one of the parishioners, Alice Grace Notz, a nursing student at Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. They suited each other both intellectually and spiritually, as Alice was number one in her class, and Taylor was voted by his class mates of future ministers to give the commencement address. The December following their graduations, they married. Taylor was then called to serve as pastor, first in North Grafton, MA where their first child, Martha was born, and then to Richwood, Ohio, where their second daughter Deborah and first son, Taylor Junior were both born. Taylor provided this small farm community with a strong spiritual center. After several years, he was called back to Massachusetts to the Stratford Street Baptist Church in West Roxbury, where his fourth child Mary Margaret was born on his first Easter Sunday between the two services where Taylor was delivering one of his legendary sermons.The needs of his flock often competing with the needs of his family. After a thriving and rewarding ten year pastorate, Taylor left to join the faculty of Northeastern University. He then had a brief stint in the business world at the new up and coming Analog Devices. Taylor returned to church ministry, answering his real calling. He spent over 18 years as Pastor of the Allin Church in Dedham during which time he was married to his second wife, the former Janiece Caldwell Whitney and happily became step-father to her children, Mark, Diane and Chris. The blended family spent active times at The Manse. Allin Church thrived under the ministry of Taylor. This faith community was an exciting one to be a part of. Taylors preaching and prayers filled the hearts and guided the lives of this active loving church community. While at Allin, Taylor discovered a true passion in woodworking, and supplied his family and others with beautifully finished furniture, clocks and gifts from his extensive woodworking shop. For Taylor, it was always about the quality of the finish. With heavy hearts, in 1995, Allin Church accepted Taylors letter announcing his retirement. He left Dedham to reside again in Needham, where he served in a part-time position as Minister of Caring at The The Congregational Church of Needham. In 2013, Taylor left Needham to reside at Lasell Village In Newton. This senior living community was a perfect fit for Taylor as this community is filled with active life-long learners. He particularly enjoyed his classes in Shakespeare, music, art appreciation and the Cosmos. Five days before his death, he was practicing with his beloved Voices of Experience for their next musical performance, West Side Story. Alice and their daughter Mary, and Janiece and her son Mark have all predeceased Taylor. Taylor leaves behind his devoted children, Martha Kovat and husband Peter of Sharon, Deborah Margarite and husband Steve of North Easton, Taylor Roth Jr. and wife Eileen of Braintree. Step-children Chris Whitney and wife Jeanne and Diane Whitney and husband William, all of Needham. Four grandsons and one great grandson. Seven step grandchildren. Taylor ministered to countless families at the time of a loved ones death, finding himself often riding in the hearse with George Doherty. It is only right that Taylor will ride to his final resting place in one of his friend Georges hearses. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson- Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 4-7pm. Funeral service in the Allin Congregational Church, Dedham, Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Allin Congregational Church, 683 High St., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020