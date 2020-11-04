Dr. Eugene Snyder, of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife, son, daughter, and two brothers. His journey with his illness was full of courage and optimism. Tom was born on January 30, 1948, in Burlington, Iowa, to Kenneth and Judith (Swanson) Snyder. After graduating from Burlington High School in 1966, he studied at Stanford University for twelve years, earning a B.S. degree in biochemistry, M.D. and Ph.D. degrees. His exploration of human nature prompted a residency in psychiatry which he completed at Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He married Jennifer Clark of Palo Alto, CA in 1975. Together, they moved east and established a home in Wellesley Hills for the next forty years. Tom transitioned from psychiatry to found Emotion Mining Company, devoted to studying and measuring subconscious motivation. He worked with a passionate belief that bringing a deeper understanding to personal and professional relationships would better the world. Tom was an incredibly devoted and loving father. He introduced his children to recreational sports with an appreciation for competition, fair play, and athletic camaraderie. He taught his children to treat others as potential friends for life, to be curious, to live with humility, and to forgive. Most importantly, Tom taught his children and those around him how to see the world in a brighter, more creative, and deeper way. Tom is survived by his wife Jennifer of Wellesley Hills, MA daughter Caitlin Jill Burke and husband Jeff Burke of Newton, MA, son John Christopher Snyder and wife Sara Peters of Seattle, WA, granddaughter Clara Alcott Burke, and brothers Timothy Snyder of Philadelphia, PA, and Todd Snyder of Burlington, Iowa. Tom reunites now with his late parents Ken and Judi, and his late infant son Geoffrey Mead Snyder. A private family burial service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, MA on November 3, 2020. The Reverend Pam Emslie, who has been involved in Toms spiritual journey for many years, officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adult Brain Tumor Research Fund, c/o Patrick Y. Wen, M.D., Center for Neuro-Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
