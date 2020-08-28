Verna N. Lawson, It is with deep sorrow that the family of Verna N. Lawson announces her passing, from natural causes, on August 12, 2020, 88 years young. Born Verna Nettie Rhynd on December 26, 1931, in Needham, Massachusetts, Verna was the 4th of S children born to John and Nettie Bell Marshall Rhynd. Verna lived her full life with enthusiasm and energy. She pursued many interests, including travel, painting, sewing and quilting - and was known for her skill as a seamstress. She always possessed a strong sense of style, fashion and color- fostered by an early career at the Berkeley Store, an upscale women's clothing store that was a fixture in downtown Needham for many years. During the 1970's, Verna drove around in perhaps the only purple car in eastern Massachusetts. She would ultimately move north to the Seacoast of New Hampshire to be closer to family members, where she worked for many years for The Homemakers Health Services, assisting older citizens age at home. She was a 26- year resident of the Bagdad Woods Apartments in Durham, NH, where she formed many close and lasting friendships with residents, including Millie Shields and Pat Farrington. Verna was always up for an adventure or trip - whether whale-watching in Nova Scotia; kayaking in Maine; running a tidal flume in an inflatable boat in New Brunswick; driving across the country to see the West Coast; motoring down the east coast on a winter trip to Florida; or residing in a restored schoolhouse on the Kansas plains - Verna was always game, bags packed. Verna did not abide any limitations. On the tidal raft trip with one of her closest friends, the trip leader remarked that it was rare to see women of such an age on such a robust trip. They both had a blast! - but were washing mud from their clothes days afterward. Verna's family has roots in Nova Scotia - and she spent many childhood summers on her grandparents' farm, in North Range, outside of Digby, Nova Scotia, with her brothers and sisters. In later life, Verna made a habit of visiting Nova Scotia during the summer months. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Walter (Buck) Lawson, her sister May (Rhynd) Walsh, her brothers John (Jack) and Robert Rhynd. She is survived by a younger sister, Nancy P. (Rhynd) Mahoney, of Rollinsford, NH - and over 30 nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was loved, and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her family want to especially thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Dover Center for Health and Rehab, for their kind and compassionate care in Verna's final year. The family anticipates holding a celebration of life at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin Purdy Funeral Service, Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
