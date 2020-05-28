|
Vilma A. Giuetti age 89 a life-long resident of Needham and Little Harbor passed away on May 21st at Briarwood Rehab after months of various medical issues and dementia. She was born in Needham, daughter of the late Nello and Grace (Rossi) Giumetti and predeceased by her only sister, Dolores. Vilma graduated from Needham High School in 1948 and was employed as a bookkeeper at Stowe Woodward in Newton as well as Needham Construction Company. In her younger years Vilma enjoyed traveling and going to the beach with friends. As the years went on, she would read the daily Globe, do the crossword, enjoyed playing cards--especially her weekly game with the ladies--watching the Red Sox and Patriots and above all, family reunions. Vilma loved to reminisce and tell stories to the younger generation. She is survived by her siblings Donald (Lorraine) of Marshfield and Bob (Carol) of Needham. Her nephews Donald (Shannon) of Mattapoisett, Eric (Cattina) of Duxbury and Rob of Needham. Her nieces Lisa of Foxboro, Michele (Rob) Edwards of Stoughton, Susan (Paul) Dwyer of Cary, NC and Christine (Shawn) O'Neill of Beverly. She always enjoyed time visiting with her grandnieces: Emily Giumetti and Alyssa Edwards, as well as the grandnephews, Ben and James Giumetti, Jack Dwyer, Thomas and Jonathan O'Neill, and many, many cousins. We would like to thank all the caregivers at the hospital and rehab. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Needham Community Council. Due to the pandemic, services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Ave, Needham MA 02494. To share a memory of Vilma, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from May 28 to June 4, 2020