Mrs. Virginia H. (Houghton) Tierney, 95, formerly of Needham, died at home on June 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Tierney, daughter, Janet L. Tierney and siblings, Lt. Col. Jean M. Houghton and Lawrence B. Houghton. Ginny leaves her children, Patricia J. Sullivan of Newton, Joseph F. Tierney of Needham, Lawrence R. Tierney of Waltham, Virginia M. Schwoerer of Storrs, CT and Timothy P. Tierney of Needham; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Calling hours for Ginny will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, July 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. (Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.). Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 10 a.m. Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Needham will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady's Parish & Academy, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Ginny's online tribute, complete obituary and guest register available at www.joyce funeralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.