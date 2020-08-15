Walter A. Snickenberger, Jr. husband of Wendy Simila Snickenberger, passed away at his home in Wellesley, MA on Wednesday. In his sixty-eight years, he wore many hats, from scholar and standout athlete, to loving husband, proud father, dog lover, and most recently, adoring grandfather. Walt was born on December 9, 1951 to his late parents Walter and Mary Snickenberger. Walt was a star student and athlete in football, hockey, and baseball at Ithaca High School, NY, followed by a post graduate year at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. He then attended Princeton University (class of 1975), where he completed a storied four years playing both football and ice hockey. Walt was a two-time First Team All-Ivy selection for football and the 1974 recipient of the Bushnell Cup, awarded to the Ivy League Player of the Year. As part of the NCAAs 150th anniversary in 2019, Walt was named to Princeton Footballs 150th Anniversary team. Throughout his life, Walt remained a perpetual student. He was an avid reader, a master of Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and an expert in all things sports-related. Even with his own playing days behind him, he remained a close follower of baseball and both college and professional football and hockey. Walts true passion in life was watching his children excel in their various competitive endeavors. He was a dedicated coach of Wellesley Youth Hockey and Wellesley Little League Baseball, as well as a long-time member of Wellesley Country Club. Walt and his wife Wendy never missed a game of their children from early childhood through college. They followed several ice hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, baseball, golf, football teams throughout New England and beyond, whether as a coach or a fan. Walts proudest accomplishment was to watch all three of his children play competitive sports throughout their college years | becoming a super fan of Boston College Golf (Alex), Hamilton College Football (Mark), and University of Vermont Field Hockey (Sally). Despite intense travel schedules, Walt and Wendy were always in the crowd cheering for their children. Walt is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wendy; his son Alex and wife Bridget and granddaughter Caroline, his son Mark and his wife Lauren; and his daughter Sally all of Boston, MA. He is also survived by his brother Tom and his wife Patti of Chicago, IL; and in-law Kathy and Tim Goodale of Belchertown, MA and Joanne Catlin of Ashburnham, MA; and by 9 nieces and nephews Dan, Anna, and Amy Snickenberger; Kylie, Michael, and Jake Catlin; and Zachary, Tim, and Katherine Goodale. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, services and celebrations of Walts life will be held at a later date. Donations in Walts memory can be made to: Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 450, Boston, MA 02114 or online at: http://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
