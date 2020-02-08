Home

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
Dover, MA
View Map
Warren M. Wells Jr. Obituary
On February 2, 2020, Warren MacPherson Wells, Jr., died peacefully, surrounded by his family. Warren was born February 3, 1928 in Devon, PA, son of Warren M. and Isabel Laughlin Wells. He began his education at the Haverford School, then in 1941 at Kent School in Connecticut graduating in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948, largely on the carrier USS Philippine Sea. After his enlistment ended, he went to University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1952. He was a member of Penns 150 lb. rowing crew all four years and a captain in 1952. They were Eastern Champions in 1951 and 1952, and winners both years of the Thames Challenge Cup at Englands Henley Regatta. After attending the Harvard Business School in 1953, he spent the first 20 years of his business career with Scott Paper Company and then with its subsidiary S.D. Warren Company for 20 years in Boston. He was a resident of Needham, MA for 51 years. He is survived by his four daughters, Isabel L. Wells of Bolton, MA, Leila S. Wells of Maynard, MA, Merry W. Logan of Denver, CO, Elizabeth W. Meyer of Jamaica Plain, MA, sons-in-law David Meininger, Steve Logan and Anthony Meyer, and eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Diana Warren Wells, and by his two sisters, Kitty Hoblitzelle of St. Louis, Missouri and Dinny Truesdale of Cumberland Center, Maine. He was a member, and past president, of the Dedham Country and Polo Club, a parishioner of St. Dunstans Episcopal Church in Dover, Mass. where he served as Senior Warden for a time, and had long standing affiliations with Fly Casters, MOLLUS, the Civil War Round Table, and other local organizations. He gardened, golfed, fished and hunted whenever he could. A lifelong outdoorsman, he continued fly fishing in Maine and Canada until just a few years ago. Warren was widely known for constructing bird boxes and nesting boxes for wood ducks which he deployed along the Charles River from Dover to Dedham and maintained year after year. Warren will be remembered most for his character: easy-going, kind, humble, generous, a great storyteller with a keen sense of humor, and a dedicated friend and correspondent to many. He was the person with whom we all wanted more time. A funeral service will be held February 21, 2020 at 10:30am at St Dunstans Episcopal Church in Dover, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Warrens memory can be made to Mass Audubons Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary, on whose Board he served for several years, or to the Atlantic Salmon Federation. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Warren, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -