Long-time resident of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, died October 3, 2019 at Needham, Massachusetts. Born in Philadelphia, he was a 1956 graduate of Villanova University School of Law and working in the legal departments of pharmaceutical firms including Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Merck, and AstraZeneca. Following retirement he became an historic interpreter at Valley Forge National Historical Park. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay Haviland, with who he traveled extensively; children Robert and Margaret (Peg); grandchildren Joshua and Kira; sisters Sandra McMaster (Joe) and Sharyn Costello (Michael; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Chapel at Valley Forge (Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, PA 19481); Good Shephard Community Care (900 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459) or a . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019