Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational Church of Needham
1154 Great Plain Ave
Needham, MA
William M. Powers died in Needham on January 31st, 2018 at the age of 94. Bill was born and raised in Newton but lived in Needham for nearly 60 years. He served in the 106th Infantry Division in World War II, and survived the Battle of the Bulge. Bill taught in the Newton and Brookline public schools and was the Needham School Superintendent for 18 years, from 1961 until he retired in 1979. He was a Newton alderman, a Needham selectman and a Needham Town Meeting member for 41 years. A lifelong tennis player, Bill was inducted into the New England Tennis Hall of Fame. He was a member of Longwood Cricket Club and served as a regional president of the U.S. Tennis Association. Bill is survived by Sally, his loving wife of 68 years; his sons Bill of Newton, Ted of Natick and Ben of Los Angeles, and his beloved grand- children Jesse and Nicholas Creedy Powers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name can be made to Friends of the Needham Public Library (friendsneedhampubliclibrary.org) and the Guatemalan Partnership of the Needham Congregational Church (NeedhamUCC.org). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bill's Life on Friday, April 5th at 11 am in the Congregational Church of Needham, 1154 Great Plain Ave, Needham. For more of Bill's story or to leave a message for the family, go to www.eaton funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
