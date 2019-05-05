|
SEND OFF FOR WILLIAM T. NUNNO (BILLY NUNNO) PLACE ECHO BRIDGE CAFE, 1068 CHESTNUT ST., NEWTON MA., SATURDAY MAY 18, 2019, FROM 1 PM - 4 PM . Billy Nunno born January 19, 1957 - passed on December 14, 2018. Billy grew up in Needham Ma. on Brookline St.. Went to Heating & Oil Burner school and took over family business, Eliot Service & Oil Company INC., Located at 26 Charles St., Needham, Ma. Then started Needham Auto Sales on Fremont St. Needham, Ma.. Billy moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona in the mid 80's to be with his parents in their later years and started Quality Auto Body and Towing Service. All are welcome to break bread with us and celebrate Billy's life and share stories about adventures you had with Billy. For more info you can e-mail [email protected] SEE YOU AT ECHO BRIDGE CAFE.
Published in The Needham Times from May 5 to May 12, 2019