William Thayer Suydam, 90, passed away October 17, in Laconia, New Hampshire, from congestive heart failure. Ever kind and courteous, the consummate gentleman, he will be remembered for his unstinting devotion to his wife Ada Whitmore Suydam (d. Nov. 29, 2018) and his extended family, his encyclopedic memory, a sly sense of humor and his unflagging enthusiasm for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He was born in Boston on April 14, 1930, and he grew up in Southborough as the son of the late John R. and Margaret (Thayer) Suydam, and grandson of Dr. William G. Thayer, former headmaster of St. Marks School. Bill was a student at the Fenn School and graduated from the Proctor Academy (1950) in Andover, N.H. He attended Ohio Wesleyan and then joined the U.S. Army, serving overseas in Germany. In 1955, he graduated from Bryant and Stratton Commercial School with a degree in Business Administration. In 1960, he married Ada Whitmore, the love of his life and the daughter of Henry and Grace (Chase) Whitmore of Newton, MA. They settled in the Boston area, moving to Needham, where they lived for more than forty years. Bill worked for the investment bank PaineWebber & Co. for two decades. During that time and after his retirement, Bill and Ada were intrepid world travelers, setting sail on dozens of cruises that took them into the Amazon, up the Danube and across the Pacific. And they enjoyed spending every possible holiday with their extended family in Gilmanton, NH. Bill is survived by a loving herd of nephews and nieces, who will miss him terribly. They would like to thank the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia for his care. A memorial service will be held in Southborough at a later date. In memory of Bill, contributions in his name can be made to Dog Orphans, Inc. (90 Webster Street, Douglas, MA 01516), a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from pain and suffering, that Bill and Ada supported and helped to sustain.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store