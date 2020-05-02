Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
William Wallace Riddell, of Needham, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 from respiratory failure at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Turner) Riddell. Devoted father of Katherine Riddell Aultz and her husband Steven Adam of Natick and William T. Riddell and his wife Georgia Wood of Haddonfield, NJ. Proud grandfather of Sarah Aultz of Natick and Martin Riddell of Haddonfield. William was born in Natick on January 13, 1934, to William D. and Grace W. Riddell. He was a graduate of Weston High School, received his bachelors degree from Babson College, and his MBA from Northeastern University. After retiring from Raytheon Corporation, he worked for many years at Building 19. He was passionate about antique cars and loved spending time at the New Jersey shore with his family. His quiet companionship and wry sense of humor will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org/manh. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 2 to May 9, 2020
