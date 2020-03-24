|
Winifred Barbara Maloney, 93, of Chatham NH and formerly of Needham MA passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Winnie was born April 15, 1926 In Quincy MA, daughter of Howard and Phoebe (Dawe) Johnson. Winnie was predeceased by her husband, James, after 63 years of marriage. Winnie leaves behind her loving family, Janice Hill and the late Barry Hill of Oquossoc ME, Joyce and Dwight Holmes of Fryeburg ME, Jill and Bill Bolles of Middleboro MA; six grandchildren, Jessica Nichols and husband Nate of Wolfeboro NH, Barry Hill and wife Molly of North Fryeburg ME, Jenny York and husband Nate of Lovell ME, Forrest Thurston and wife Heather of Springvale ME, Holly Holmes and husband Will Klechka of Salado TX, Michael Bolles and wife Ricki of Taunton MA; sixteen great grandchildren, Sophia, Wyatt and Sawyer Nichols; Henry and Hagen Hill; Jack and Lyla York; Paige, Natalie and Dean Thurston; Sydney and Ryley Klechka; Michael, Madison, Charlie and Lillian Bolles. Winnie was lovingly known as Gram, GG and Great Grammie of the Mountains. She enjoyed hiking, camping, snowmobiling, gardening, cake decorating, her girl vacations in Camden ME and spending time with her family. A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Chatham in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County NH | PO Box 432, North Conway NH 03860 Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020