1/
Winifred F. Callahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred F. Fran (McMorrow) Callahan, of Needham and Grafton, NH, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Callahan. Devoted mother of Wendy F. Gill of Attleboro; Francis A. Callahan and his wife Mary Ellen of Londonderry, NH; Diane Hillstrom and her husband Paul of Hanson; Daniel J. Callahan of San Francisco, CA; Patricia A. Callahan of West Chester, OH; Brian T. Callahan of Braintree. Loving sister of the late Ann Davenport and Francis E. McMorrow. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Fran was a member of the VFW Womens Auxillary, CCD teacher at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham for 25 years and was a volunteer at the Pine Street Inn. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Tuesday, September 8, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barth olomew Church, Needham at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Monday, September 7, from 2-5pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frans memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral
09:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved