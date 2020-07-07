Alba DeLollis

Alba "Dawn" (nee Amari) DeLollis, of Newton and Peabody died peacefully at the Kaplan Estates in Peabody on June 26, 2020, at age 98. Dawn was born and raised in East Boston by her parents from Sicily, Giuseppe "Joseph" and Sadita "Rose" Amari. Dawn was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. De Lollis, whom she married on July 22, 1950. Dawn and Leo were avid and accomplished dancers. Late in life, Dawn discovered and developed her artistic talents. Dawn was the sister of the late Mary "Sally" Christianson (and the late James A. Christianson) of Winthrop; and of her dear brother Peter, who passed away as a child. She was the cherished aunt of Mark R. Christianson (and his wife Mardith Buyer) of Olney, Maryland; Marian DeLollis of Peabody; Sr. Julie Franchi of Newton; Rita St. Germain (and her husband Tom) of Taunton; Robert Franchi (and his wife Cheryl Kaplan) of Merrimack, New Hampshire; and the late Pamela Bernardini of Cambridge. She also leaves many grand nieces, grand nephews, and great-grand nephews. Dawn worked alongside her sister Sally for many years as a seamstress in the garment industry in downtown Boston for Peter James Sportswear. Dawn was also a shop steward and active in union affairs. After leaving the garment industry, Dawn and Sally worked as engineering project assistants for Stone and Webster in Boston. In retirement, Dawn and Leo received achievement awards for delivering "Meals on Wheels" throughout their Waban community for many years. Dawn loved to cook, Italian style, and was vibrant throughout her long life. She loved and cherished her many family members and enjoyed getting together with lifelong friends. She, in turn, was loved and cherished by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Dawns name may be made to: Make a Wish Foundation, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817.



