Alexis J. Anderson of Newton and West Tisbury, age 68, died on September 20, 2019, of cancer. Alexis leaves her husband, Alexander A. Notopoulos, Jr., and their two daughters, Andrea and Margaret Notopoulos. She was the daughter of the late Wesley E. Anderson and Jane W. Anderson, formerly of Centerville, DE. Alexis was an Associate Clinical Professor Emerita at Boston College Law School, where, prior to her retirement in June, 2019, her academic work included serving as a clinical supervisor and, for five years, Director at the Boston College Legal Services LAB. She also taught first year experiential courses and courses on professional responsibility and legal history. Her clinical teaching included courses in law school and university programs in London, Paris, Beijing and Tashkent, and she authored numerous publications and presentations, principally in the field of clinical legal education. Apart from her teaching and family, a portrait of Alexis must include her passion for the pursuit of social justice, her love of political dialogue and the pleasures she took from baking, reading and visiting her home on Marthas Vineyard. She was a long-time member of the Newton Ward 7 Democratic Committee. The time and place of a Celebration of Alexiss Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Boston College Law School for the benefit of the Boston College Legal Services LAB (BC Law Advancement Office, Cadigan Alumni Center, 2121 Commonwealth Avenue, Brighton, MA 02135, or at www.bc.edu/givelaw, selecting Other and designating Law-BC Legal Services LAB under I wish to make my gift to).
Published in The Newton Tab from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019