Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton
1326 Washington Street
West Newton, MA
View Map
Dr. Allan S. Hartman


1928 - 2019
Dr. Allan S. Hartman Obituary
Long-time Newton resident, Dr. Allan S. Hartman, passed away on August 26, 2019 at age 90 after a courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Husband of 57 years to Anne (Detarando) Hartman, father to Stephan Hartman (Victoria) and Laurie Vitali (Giorgio), Granddaddy to Giulia Vitali, and uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews, Allan was a long-time member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, where he held numerous leadership positions and was a mentor, storyteller, and friend to many. Born in 1928, Allan spent his childhood years in NYC and in Troy, and had a memory (at age 7) of seeing the last NYC civil war parade (with civil war veterans). In 1946, he enlisted in the Army and via the GI bill, went on to graduate from NYU (undergrad), and Harvard School of Education (for his Doctorates degree). Allan and Anne met during his time at Harvard. He went on to a distinguished career in education that included stints as a high school principal and as Director of Educational Research for the State of MA. Allan shared his passion for learning and the arts with his children, bringing them to countless operas, musicals and plays, along with supporting them in their many school endeavors (and never missed a chance to have an Antoines pastry!). His commitment to helping those in need included many Walks for Hunger and building homes with Habitat for Humanity. He was a fixture at Newtons Gath Pool during the summers (and Newton North HS during the winters) | swimming 1 mile a night for over 48 years (up until age 88) and during his 90th birthday party, the City of Newton designated Allan Newtons First Fish. Full of good humor until the end, his final words to the attending nurse (upon her inquiry as to how we was doing) were: Ive had better days. For those of us who knew and loved Allan as husband, father, Granddaddy, uncle, mentor, and friend, our days were always better with Allan in them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Allans memory to the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday. September 14, 2019 at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, 1326 Washington Street, West Newton, MA 02464.
Published in The Newton Tab from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019
