Amram Gamliel Ph.D.

Amram Gamliel Ph.D. Obituary
Amram Gamliel, PhD, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a long illness. A resident of Newton for 43 years, and a Boston University graduate, he was an educator who published numerous articles in educational journals in Hebrew and English. He also published a book by the title of Educational Imperative in Adult Literacy. Dr. Gamliel leaves his wife of 60 years, Rivka, his son Ofer and his wife Laurie, and four grandchildren: Dr. David Gamliel and his wife Michelle, Addison Gamliel, Ari Gamliel, and Ruby Gamliel and his extended family in Israel. Arrangements under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (www.stanetsky brookline.com).
Published in The Newton Tab from June 29 to July 6, 2019
