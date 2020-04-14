|
Ann Marie (Putnam) Whalen 58 lifelong resident of Newton MA, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2020. A graduate of Newton North High School and Mass Bay Community College. She was employed for the last 22 years as a receptionist by The Village Bank in Auburndale. A smiling face and friend to all that knew her, whether you walked on 2 legs or 4. Annie enjoyed shopping, bowling, all things Disney and the movie Gone with the Wind, and most of all spending time with her dear friends and family. She was a member of DBSA Boston and a friend of Bill W. Preceded by her parents, Paul G. Putnam, Jr. and Jeanne M. (Bourgault) Putnam of Newton. She was the beloved wife for 32 years of F. Joseph Whalen of Newton MA. Cherished Sister of Gayle and her husband Howard (Buzz) Rummel of Natick MA. Cherished sister of Kathy and her husband Michael DePasquale of North Haven CT. Adored daughter in-law to Francis and Lorraine Whalen of Auburndale MA. Adored sister in law to Chris and Christine Whalen of Alton New Hampshire. She leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who all refer to her as the fun Aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to DBSA Boston P.O. Box 102 , 115 Mill St. Belmont, MA 02478. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020