Ann (Wallerstein) Silverstein, age 93, of Newton, Mass., passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Ann moved away to earn a B.A. from University of Michigan and study at Bank Street College of Education in New York. While living in New York, she met and in 1950 married Joseph Lee Silverstein, Jr., a lawyer from Charleston, West Virginia. The couple lived in several different cities, including Chicago, while raising two daughters. After her husband's untimely death in 1968, Ann moved back to Richmond. A firm believer in social justice, she taught preschool children of all races at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club in Chicago, at Grace House in Richmond, and at the Medical College of Virginia. In the 1970's, she completed an M.A. in Early Childhood Education from Goddard College in Vermont. After her retirement from teaching, she worked at Beth Ahabah Museum & Archives in Richmond, where she helped researchers learn about the area's Jewish community. Ann avidly followed current events by reading at least two newspapers each day, cutting out articles that interested her, and sending numerous packets of clippings to those who were close to her. Concerts, museums, adult education courses, and daily swims and walks (preferably with a beloved dog), kept her in good health into her 90's. In 2000, she moved to the Lasell Village Senior Community in Newton to live near her daughter, Clara, who survives her. She is also survived by Clara's husband, George Schnee, and their children, Jordan and Martha. Her daughter, Janet, predeceased her. She also leaves many cousins and close friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Beth Ahabah Museum & Archives, 1121 West Franklin St., Richmond, VA 23220, or to the . Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com Family Owned
Published in The Newton Tab from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019